Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 868 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $102.10 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

