Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,031 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,254,000. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,050,000.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DINT opened at $24.77 on Monday. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

