Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8%

GEV opened at $486.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.55 and a 200 day moving average of $371.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.39.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

