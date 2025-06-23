Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Copart by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp lifted its position in Copart by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

