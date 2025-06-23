Synergy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

