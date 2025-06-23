Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Stake Raised by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

