Illumine Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $509.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $558.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.