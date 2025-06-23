1,501 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Jericho Financial LLP

Jericho Financial LLP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $163.08 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $166.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.