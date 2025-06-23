Jericho Financial LLP Has $622,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jericho Financial LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after buying an additional 497,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,447,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:DGX opened at $179.31 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.35.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,620 shares of company stock worth $7,190,045. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

