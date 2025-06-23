United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Raised by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 2.2% of Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.08.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $290.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.34. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,297,208.76. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,110,950. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.