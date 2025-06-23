Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 3rd Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $54,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

