Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 21,788 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,735,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,432,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after buying an additional 559,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after buying an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

