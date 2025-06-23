Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,774,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after acquiring an additional 53,852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

