Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 6,625 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

