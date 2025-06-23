Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 55,111 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,111 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.90% of Twin Disc worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Twin Disc by 566.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 85,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $8.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.32). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $812.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWIN

Twin Disc Profile

(Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.