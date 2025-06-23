Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 70,128.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

