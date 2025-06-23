Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 5,644 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

JEPI opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.