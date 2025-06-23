Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 6.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.55% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

