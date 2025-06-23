Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

