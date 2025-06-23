Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ryerson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Ryerson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE:RYI opened at $19.24 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $619.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -340.91%.

Ryerson Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.