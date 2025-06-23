Friday Financial Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Friday Financial boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Friday Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Friday Financial’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

