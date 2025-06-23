iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.6% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

