Friday Financial Purchases 16,825 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Friday Financial lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Friday Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Friday Financial’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.49 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

