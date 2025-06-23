Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 187 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $596.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $576.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

