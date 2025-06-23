Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lifted by Friday Financial

Friday Financial raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Friday Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Friday Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,632,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,959,000 after purchasing an additional 661,205 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 134,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SCHG opened at $27.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.