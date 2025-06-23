SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Friday Financial

Friday Financial boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Friday Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

