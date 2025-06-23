iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,556,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 132,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of STIP opened at $102.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

