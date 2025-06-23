Friday Financial Has $746,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Friday Financial cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Friday Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

