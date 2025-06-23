Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,393 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $42,306,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $38,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,326,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,073. This represents a 28.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $128,637.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,362.50. The trade was a 94.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,752,730 shares of company stock worth $41,551,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

