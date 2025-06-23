Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Simulations Plus worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,982,000 after buying an additional 383,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 86,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 535,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 134,381 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $348.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.97. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

