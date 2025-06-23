Capcom (CCOEY) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Capcom to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Capcom has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom’s competitors have a beta of 2.47, indicating that their average stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capcom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capcom Competitors 397 2334 5076 132 2.62

Dividends

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Capcom’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capcom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Capcom pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “GAMING” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capcom and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $1.11 billion $319.78 million 42.24 Capcom Competitors $2.48 billion $23.97 million 13.75

Capcom’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Capcom. Capcom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capcom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 28.51% 23.33% 18.35% Capcom Competitors -63.79% -44.74% -4.90%

Summary

Capcom beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

