Financial Comparison: Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) vs. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Olema Pharmaceuticals and Castle Biosciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.31% -38.32% Castle Biosciences -1.46% 3.41% 2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and Castle Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$129.47 million ($2.01) -2.05 Castle Biosciences $332.07 million 1.61 $18.25 million ($0.19) -97.47

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olema Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 493.22%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.78%. Given Olema Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Olema Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Olema Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals



Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Castle Biosciences



Castle Biosciences, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus. In addition, the company provides DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma; and IDgenetix, a pharmacogenomic test that helps guide drug treatment for major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, social phobia, obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It offers its products to skin cancer, gastroenterology, and mental health markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

