Head to Head Contrast: Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) & Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) and Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hershey has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Hershey”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.33 billion 2.45 $139.31 million $1.44 22.42 Hershey $11.20 billion 3.11 $2.22 billion $8.11 21.17

Hershey has higher revenue and earnings than Simply Good Foods. Hershey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Simply Good Foods and Hershey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 3 4 0 2.57 Hershey 5 15 0 0 1.75

Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus price target of $40.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Hershey has a consensus price target of $158.84, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given Simply Good Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Hershey.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Hershey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 10.31% 10.39% 7.68% Hershey 15.32% 38.70% 13.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Hershey shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hershey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breath Savers, Bubble Yum, Lily’s, SkinnyPop, Pirates Booty, Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company exports its products in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The Hershey Company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.