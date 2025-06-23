Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,400,000 after buying an additional 371,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $137.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.63. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

