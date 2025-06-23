Illumine Investment Management LLC Sells 8,061 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Illumine Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $547,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $154,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $1,448,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,368.54. This represents a 78.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,930 shares of company stock worth $30,363,655 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

