Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 14,376.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

