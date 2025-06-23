Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,683,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 83,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,784,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

