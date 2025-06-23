First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stake Boosted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 427.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $298,426,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,870.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,823.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,947.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Barclays decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,340.33.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

