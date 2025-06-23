Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,574,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,552,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.