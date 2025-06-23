Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 46,378 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the quarter. Sony accounts for approximately 1.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sony by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 74,699 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sony by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sony by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.