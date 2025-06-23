LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

