LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.
LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
LYB stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
