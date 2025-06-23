Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.