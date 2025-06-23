Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 788.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Azenta Stock Down 1.0%

AZTA stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.62. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

