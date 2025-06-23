Jericho Financial LLP Has $3.62 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Jericho Financial LLP grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 2.6% of Jericho Financial LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 121.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group cut their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

ResMed Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:RMD opened at $253.65 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.42 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

