MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MET opened at $79.15 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

