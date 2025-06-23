Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $354.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $285.35 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.32.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

About AON



Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

