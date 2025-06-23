Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $124.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

