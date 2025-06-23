Crews Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,980,629,000 after purchasing an additional 284,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,841,000 after purchasing an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,081,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,505,000 after purchasing an additional 129,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,184,364,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $360.23 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.17.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

