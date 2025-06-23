Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $265,000 Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,950 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $744.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.58.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

