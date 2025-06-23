Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $265,000 Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,950 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.
HBT Financial Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $744.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.58.
HBT Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hovde Group upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
