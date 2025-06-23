Oriental Land (OLCLY) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “HOTELS & MOTELS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oriental Land to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Oriental Land and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oriental Land
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Oriental Land Competitors
|268
|1596
|1597
|50
|2.41
As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies have a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Oriental Land’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oriental Land has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
71.1% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Oriental Land and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oriental Land
|$4.46 billion
|$815.34 million
|43.68
|Oriental Land Competitors
|$3.34 billion
|$347.37 million
|23.24
Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Oriental Land is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Oriental Land has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Oriental Land and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oriental Land
|18.26%
|12.90%
|8.91%
|Oriental Land Competitors
|-12.17%
|-49.20%
|1.64%
Summary
Oriental Land peers beat Oriental Land on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
About Oriental Land
Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.
